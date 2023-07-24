Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.