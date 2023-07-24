Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,342 Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,081,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 923.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 399,793 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PTLO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.01. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.