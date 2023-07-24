Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $77.00. 5,295,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,610. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

