Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,244,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,888,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

