Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.92. 2,423,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

