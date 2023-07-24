Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

