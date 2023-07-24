Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $11.08 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 6.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $50.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

