Compass Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $55.81. 80,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,434. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

