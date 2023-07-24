Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $488.33 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $62.70 or 0.00215416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $488.33 million and $98.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,825 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,787,009.55801784 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 67.14100199 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $79,119,698.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

