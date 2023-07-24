Contrasting Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exactus and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 5 3 0 2.38

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $6.82, suggesting a potential upside of 318.49%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Cresco Labs -25.62% -8.46% -3.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Exactus and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.67 -$212.05 million ($0.71) -2.30

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

