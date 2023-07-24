Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OC opened at $130.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.