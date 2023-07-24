Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,329 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises 5.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $149.26 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

