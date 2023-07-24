Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 795 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMH opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

