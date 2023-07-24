CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CRA International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $728.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CRA International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

