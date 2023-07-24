Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 240,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

