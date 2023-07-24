Critical Review: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 29.24% 23.30% 11.09% Mexco Energy 48.80% 30.50% 28.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $7.14 billion 1.02 $1.90 billion $7.01 3.46 Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.93 $4.66 million $2.11 6.22

Analyst Recommendations

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 9 6 0 2.40 Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $34.23, indicating a potential upside of 41.22%. Mexco Energy has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 84.77%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

