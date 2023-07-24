Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.30

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.57), with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).
Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.
Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Croma Security Solutions Group
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.