Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.30

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.57), with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

