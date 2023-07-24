Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Crown

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

