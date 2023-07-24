Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. Crown also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $90.52. 1,443,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.80.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

