Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $1.09 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,215,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

