Crypto International Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $103,132.38 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.33315127 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,526.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

