Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

DVN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. 1,960,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after buying an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

