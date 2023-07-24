Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. 1,257,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,562. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.