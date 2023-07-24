DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

DFS Furniture Trading Down 0.2%

DFS stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.58). 14,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,861. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

