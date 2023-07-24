DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance
NYSE:DBRG opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $23.44.
DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
