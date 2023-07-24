Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,993,000.

DFAT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. 56,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

