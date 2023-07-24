Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $35.11

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $34.29. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 1,529,292 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $532.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 161.3% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

