DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.79

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 30960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

