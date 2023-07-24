Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

