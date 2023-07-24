Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 334.27%. SES AI has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than SES AI.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.89 -$39.57 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -23.38

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32% SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98%

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

