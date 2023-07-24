Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,764 shares during the period. Ecovyst makes up 6.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.70% of Ecovyst worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 477,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecovyst



Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

