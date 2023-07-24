Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 88,336 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.79.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

