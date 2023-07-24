Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 730,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

