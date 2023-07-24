EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 181,879 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $106,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $96,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 280,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.