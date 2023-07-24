EOS Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $817.66 million and $103.02 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,743,896 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,740,961 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

