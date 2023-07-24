Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $208.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

