Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.38.

Equifax Stock Down 1.9 %

EFX stock opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

