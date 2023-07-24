Ergo (ERG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $257,874.78

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $83.94 million and $257,874.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00004017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,100.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00306176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00813412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00554632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00062103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00121797 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,798,949 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

