Ethereum Market Capitalization Achieves $222.02 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,847.14 or 0.06346325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $222.02 billion and $6.50 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00044831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,194,013 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.