Euler 24 Hour Volume Reaches $615,579.78 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Euler has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $615,579.78 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euler has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00009120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

