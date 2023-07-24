Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.05 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $499,823.33 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

