Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

