Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 32.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 54.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 86,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,190. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $985.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

