Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.60.
Insider Activity at Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.07. 49,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,473. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average of $249.44.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.