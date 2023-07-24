Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.60.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.07. 49,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,473. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average of $249.44.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.