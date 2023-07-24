Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 565,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,256. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

