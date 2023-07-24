Factorial Partners LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 694,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

