Factorial Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive comprises approximately 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $255.79. 40,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

