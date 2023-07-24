Factorial Partners LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 758,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. 183,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

