Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$1,500.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,258.33.

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1,017.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,022.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$978.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$921.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 168.2570423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

