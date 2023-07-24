FC Advisory LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.98. 74,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,772. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $209.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

